6

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Refund Sisters hit the studio in 'Don't Touch Me' unofficial MV

AKP STAFF

Refund Sisters have dropped their unofficial music video for "Don't Touch Me".

The MV features Lee HyoriJessiUhm Jung HwaMAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and the 'Hangout with Yoo' crew as they hit the studio to record their debut track as well as footage from the making-of process. "Don't Touch Me" is about wanting to do things your own unique way, and all profits from the song are being donated to charities.

Watch Refund Sisters' "Don't Touch Me" unofficial MV above!

  1. Lee Hyori
  2. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
  3. Hwa Sa
  4. Refund Sisters
  5. Uhm Jung Hwa
  6. Yoo Jae Suk
  7. DON'T TOUCH ME
  8. HANGOUT WITH YOO
4 1,368 Share 100% Upvoted

0

81024,989 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Sounds sooooo good!

Share

0

myf3 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Their voices are amazing! ESP uhm jung hwa!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

NCT U
NCT U 'Make a Wish' at night in MV teaser
3 hours ago   0   888
The Top 10 Best Girl Group Debuts of All Time
11 hours ago   28   6,107

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND