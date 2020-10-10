Refund Sisters hit the studio in 'Don't Touch Me' unofficial MV

Refund Sisters have dropped their unofficial music video for "Don't Touch Me".



The MV features Lee Hyori, Jessi, Uhm Jung Hwa, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and the 'Hangout with Yoo' crew as they hit the studio to record their debut track as well as footage from the making-of process. "Don't Touch Me" is about wanting to do things your own unique way, and all profits from the song are being donated to charities.



Watch Refund Sisters' "Don't Touch Me" unofficial MV above!