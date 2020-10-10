CRAVITY tease next track from 'HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO'

CRAVITY have revealed a teaser image for the next track from their latest album 'HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO'.



After making a comeback with "Flame", CRAVITY are teasing the next track they'll be promoting from the album, B-Side track "Ohh-Ahh". According to the teaser image below, fans can expect a music video or more content on October 21 KST.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY.