Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

CRAVITY tease next track from 'HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO'

AKP STAFF

CRAVITY have revealed a teaser image for the next track from their latest album 'HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO'.

After making a comeback with "Flame", CRAVITY are teasing the next track they'll be promoting from the album, B-Side track "Ohh-Ahh". According to the teaser image below, fans can expect a music video or more content on October 21 KST. 

Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY.

  1. CRAVITY
  2. HIDEOUT: THE NEW DAY WE STEP INTO
