BTS' Jimin sheds tears talking about tough times during COVID-19 pandemic

BTS' Jimin shed tears as he opened up about his feelings on the COVID-19 pandemic and what everyone's going through.



During their 'BTS Map of the Soul ON:E' on October 10, Jimin expressed his feelings at the end of the online concert, saying, "In fact, I wasn't too focused on the encore performance, but there were a lot of things I felt were unfair before preparing for the concert. When COVID-19 became widespread, I wanted to perform with the members more than anything and hang out with you all and be happy. I don't know why we have to go through this."



He continued, "The members were having so much fun during the encore, and it made me choke up. I haven't been able to focus since then, but I'm happy I get to see everyone like this, and honestly, I'm sorry I couldn't focus as much as I prepared. Thank you so much for sending us all your hopes beyond the screen. I don't know if everything we prepared to show you has been delivered to you, but I hope it has been delivered to you. I'm grateful to ARMY for always supporting us."



'BTS Map of the Soul ON:E' follows a pay-per-view livestream concert system with fans from more than 100 countries able to watch. The next virtual concert will be streamed through their KISWE site on Sunday, October 11 at 3AM EST.

