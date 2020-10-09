Hyolyn gets intimate about her solo career in 'The Star'

Solo singer/song-writer Hyolyn was featured in a personal and intimate pictorial for the October issue of 'The Star'!

Representing herself and her image as an artist through a mixture of bold to simpler, toned-down styles, Hyolyn opened up about her solo career, her hopes for the future, and more in her interview.

First, Hyolyn described her song "9LIVES" as "A song where I wanted to share more about the story of Hyolyn." She also named her first solo concert as one of the most memorable moments of her solo career so far. When asked about her dating style, Hyolyn answered, "Straightforward. I try to act cool but in reality, I'm not. I try my best to respect the other person and understand their perspective. I'm also the type to become more expressive about my affection as time goes on."

Finally, Hyolyn shared her hopes for the future, 20 years from now. "I think I will just be singing like always." Check out some of Hyolyn's preview cuts from her 'The Star' pictorial below!