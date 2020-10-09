Watch Super Junior's Kyuhyun transform into his alter ego 'Drunkard Jo' in a teaser for his very own 'New Journey To The West' mini series

Na Young Suk PD's ongoing 'New Journey To The West' mini series will be bringing viewers a brand new concept starting on October 23, centered around cast member Super Junior's Kyuhyun!

Previously, Na Young Suk PD launched a collection of mini web series centered around the 'New Journey To The West' cast members beginning with Song Min Ho x P.O's 'Mapo Fashionista'. Following the two maknae cast members, Kang Ho Dong greeted viewers with his weekly ramen-eating broadcast, and afterward, Eun Ji Won set out with his Sechskies members for their own, mini version of 'Three Meals A Day'. The currently airing series, 'Lee's Kitchen' starring Lee Soo Geun, will be coming to a wraps very soon.

Each of these mini series airs every Friday nights on tvN for 5 minutes. Afterward, full episodes are released via Na Young Suk PD's official YouTube channel.

Now, starting on October 23, Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be greeting viewers every Friday nights for 5 minutes through his alter ego, "Drunkard Jo"! It's currently unclear exactly what format "Drunkard Jo"s new mini series will take on, but Na Young Suk PD assured by the end of the teaser above that it will not involve Kyuhyun getting drunk every week, for the most part.

Check out the teaser for Kyuhyun's upcoming web series above!