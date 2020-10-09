BLACKPINK's Rosé reunites with her good friend Hyeri in pre-release clips from this week's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé are the guests of this weekend's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market'!

Ahead of the full episode's broadcast on October 10 at 7:40 PM KST, tvN has released some fun pre-release clips of the two guests! Both clips feature Jisoo and Rosé putting on a ceremony performance after successfully answering this week's snack quiz questions, which involved guessing a song after hearing its karaoke instrumental version.

First, Jisoo became the first of all the cast members and guests to score a sugar doughnut snack, after correctly guessing J.Y. Park's "Swing Baby"! She gave an adorable, smiley performance and coated her doughnut with extra sugar, earning he envy of her seat mates.

Next, Rosé jumped up as the first guesser to a song she knew very well - Park Bom's "You & I"! For her performance, Rosé chose to belch out "You & I" rather than going for a dance performance, expressing her joy with her strong vocals.

Watch Jisoo and Rosé's preview clips from his weekend's 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' above and below!