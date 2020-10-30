Ha Sung Woon reveals 'Mirage' track list

Ha Sung Woon has revealed his track list for 'Mirage'.



The track list for his fourth mini album features the title song "Forbidden Island" along with the songs "Candle Light", "2000 Miles", "Without You", and "Talk to You". Ha Sung Woon's fourth mini album 'Mirage' marks his first comeback in 5 months after his third mini album 'Twilight Zone' and title song "Get Ready", which he promoted this past June.



Take a look at Ha Sung Woon's 'Mirage' track list below.

