14 girl group members from Lovelyz, GFriend, Momoland, April, Cosmic Girls, Weki Meki, & (G)I-DLE to guest on a special 'Knowing Brothers'

According to media outlet reports on October 20, a total of 14 K-Pop girl group members will be appearing as guests on a very special episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

More specifically, the episode will feature 14 guests from 7 different idol groups: Lovelyz's Seo Ji Soo and Lee Mi Joo, GFriend's Eunha and Umji, Momoland's JooE and Nancy, April's Chaekyung and Naeun, Cosmic Girls's Soobin and Dayoung, Weki Meki's Choi Yoo Jung and Kim Do Yeon, and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon and Yuqi!

This marks the largest number of guests in 'Knowing Brothers's history. The recording for this episode will take place later this week on October 22, and the episode will air on October 31.

Who's definitely watching?