TREASURE drop the tracklist for 'The First Step: Chapter Three' and prepare for their second comeback this year

YG Entertainment's rookie group TREASURE is preparing for their second comeback this year as they drop the tracklist to their new single.

On October 29 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled the tracklist to their single 'The First Step: Chapter Three.' The single includes two tracks, "Mmm" and "Orange," along with the two instrumental tracks to the two songs.

"Mmm" is the title track to this single and TREASURE is ready to show off their new songs very soon. They will be making their comeback on November 6 KST. Stay tuned for more teasers to come as you check out the tracklist below!

