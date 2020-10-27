19

GFriend uncovers more beautiful individual concept photos of each member for their upcoming album '回: Walpurgis Night'

The girls of GFriend show off their alluring beauties as they prepare for their comeback with '回: Walpurgis Night'.

 On October 28 KST, GFriend unveiled more individual concept photos as the members show off different charms in different concept photos that seem to depict scenes from a movie. Each member boast of mature feminine beauty as they are ready to make another comeback this year.

GFriend is scheduled to release their new album '回: Walpurgis Night' on November 9 at 6 PM. Check out the concept photos above and below as you wait for their album.

2

MimooooOO94 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

So nice!!!

0

boyvert4bom-7 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

SINB!!!!! OMGERD!!!!@@@@

