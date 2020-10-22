Former Red Velvet fashion coordinator 'likes' editor's post about tantrum by idol alleged to be Irene

A former Red Velvet fashion coordinator's 'like' on the recent controversial post by editor Kang Kook Hwa is causing hot discussion among netizens.



After Kang Kook Hwa released a first-hand account of how she was mistreated by a celebrity, many netizens speculated the person in question was Red Velvet member Irene because of the editor's hashtags "Monster" and "Psycho". When others stood up for the idol star, pointing out the same editor had complimented Irene's looks in the past and enjoyed Irene and Seulgi's subunit track "Monster", Kang Kook Hwa responded by deleting the post about Irene's beauty.



It's now been revealed a former fashion coordinator who worked with Red Velvet during their "Peek-A-Boo" and "Red Flavor" promotions has 'liked' editor Kang Kook Hwa's Instagram post, further stirring speculation the idol mentioned in the controversial post might be Irene.



Aside from the speculation about the identity of the idol, top photographer Hong Jang Hyun and many others in the fashion industry also left messages of support for the editor.



One fashion industry insider stated on the matter, "I wondered when this would blow up, and it's finally blown up. The people who make sure this kind of thing doesn't leak out really try to keep everyone quiet... They do keep things quiet. Not the person making the fuss, but they keep the people working with them quiet. Even advertisers criticize this person. It's the first time I've seen such a calm person rage like that. I've seen people who say they didn't want to work with me, and I've seen things I shouldn't have seen. A lot of kids in crisis are from that industry. I'm a coward with no courage, so I can't be as confident as you are. I support you, editor. I ask you for justice."



What are your thoughts on the controversy and allegations towards Irene?