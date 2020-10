DKB is getting ready to show the world how much they've grown since their debut!



On October 18 at midnight KST, DKB unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming 3rd mini-album 'Growth'. The album will feature 5 tracks total, including the title track "Work Hard". Take a look at the list of songs below.

DKB's comeback with their 3rd mini-album 'Growth' is scheduled for October 26 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned until then!