MAMAMOO drops teaser images of Solar and Hwa Sa for the upcoming pre-release track "Dingga"

MAMAMOO released another set of teaser images for their pre-release track "Dingga".



On October 18 at midnight KST, MAMAMOO revealed Solar and Hwa Sa's teaser images via the group's official social media accounts. The girls show off their charms in retro styles under bright neon lights. MAMAMOO's pre-release track "Dingga" is set to release on October 20th and their 10th mini-album 'Travel' is set to release on November 3 at 6 PM KST.



Check out the teasers below and stay tuned for more until the official release of 'Travel'. How are you liking their comeback concept?