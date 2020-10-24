Dahye (formerly of BESTie) covers her eyes in 'Bad Blood' teaser image

Dahye (formerly of BESTie) has revealed her latest teaser for 'Bad Blood'.
In the teaser image, Dahye takes on a dark, gothic concept in black lace and a blind fold. Fans can expect more concept photos until 'Bad Blood' drops on November 5 KST, and music video teasers on October 27 and November 2.
The news of her upcoming comeback is here just 2 weeks after her official version of Uhm Jung Hwa's "Poison".
Stay tuned for updates on Dahye's return.
