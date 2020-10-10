DaHye drops red 'Poison' MV for cover of Uhm Jung Hwa

DaHye has dropped her music video for "Poison".



The former BESTie member puts a Latin twist on the track by Uhm Jung Hwa, and she takes on a sexy concept centered around the color red in the MV. "Poison" is a cover of Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit single of the same name.



Watch DaHye's "Poison" above, and listen to the original by Uhm Jung Hwa below.



