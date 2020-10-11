Dawn unveils dance practice video for latest single 'DAWNDIDIDAWN'

Dawn has a special treat for his fans!

On October 11 KST, the P NATION artist revealed the dance practice video for his latest single "DAWNDIDIDAWN," the title track of his first solo mini album of the same name. In the video, he is joined by some male backup dancers in one of the the P NATION practice rooms, where they all put on a charismatic performance of the song's full stage choreography.

Meanwhile, 'DAWNDIDIDAWN,' Dawn's first comeback as a solo artist, was released on October 8.

Check out the dance practice video above!