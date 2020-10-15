ARMYs become cake angels as they bake special cakes for their cake fairy Jimin

BTS member Jimin recently celebrated his 25th birthday on October 13th.

Many BTS fans expressed their love and congratulatory message towards the singer on his birthday. Starting the day before, many fans have been baking a special cake for the artist as many fans call him "The Cake Fairy of BTS".





Jimin is known as the cake fairy of BTS as he is always seen delivering the cake for the member's birthdays or decorating the cake for special occasions such as BTS's debut anniversary.

Now, fans are delivering special cakes for their beloved idol member as they tweet #MakeAWishJimin and #HappyBirthdayJimin with their cake creations.

Dedicating this Chimmy Peach cake to our Cake fairy. 🎂 Spent hours to make this until the morning but it’s nothing compared to the joy that Jiminie has brought me. You're an angel on earth & my sweet serendipity. Love u so much! 사랑해요! 💜 #MakeAWishJimin #HappyBirthdayJimin pic.twitter.com/OpjiPXbetW — ᴮᴱpenelope⁷ (@CChimmyyyy) October 13, 2020

A special cake for a special person 💜

I hope you have an amazing day!#HappyBirthdayJimin#MakeAWishJimin@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/K7au2iRHbo — 🌸 ⟬⟭ ᴮᴱ Eternal BTS ⁷ ⟭⟬ 🌸 (@ComeHereYou) October 13, 2020

It’s belated birthday to JIMIN!!

Just I want to join @RisingJimin project and so I made it 😊🎂

Hope he and all of us have a good day💛💜

#MakeAWishJimin #HappyBirthdayJimin pic.twitter.com/J2nUIoWFVL — ZUU(ずう)。 (@LY_chim8) October 14, 2020

I had extra time today to do a little advanced birthday cake for Jimin. Vanilla sponge cake with lemon curd and blueberries inside! @BTS_twt @RisingJimin #HappyBirthdayJimin #MakeAWishJimin pic.twitter.com/TLKEZmwRpw — ✨ gin & kim seokjin ✨ (@gin_mochii) October 11, 2020





