Did popular trainee Hina leave SM Entertainment?

Recently, fans have been sharing news on social media that another popular SM trainee has left the company.

On October 15th, netizens shared tweets that the popular trainee, Hina has left SM Entertainment. Fans were certain that she left SM Entertainment after she opened her own Instagram account.

I have never felt so devasted.. Hina has opened an instagram acc, meaning she most likely won't be apart of SMNGG😭😖 I truly hoped the next time we would see her beautiful face was when SM would release her teasers... In the end I wish her all the best and all the love 💕

Also, netizens also discovered an Instagram post from another trainee that showed the photos of the trainees who have left the company so far. Koeun posted the group photos of the former SM trainees with the caption "Precious People".





Many of the netizens are certain that Hina had left SM Entertainment along with the other various trainees who have left. However, there has not been an official statement confirming that Hina had left the company.

Waiting for 5 years is not a short time. Starting from Herin, Yiyang, Jungyeon, Koeun & Lami, now Hina is also leaving SM! We are basically not waiting for them to debut, but waiting for them to leave SM one by one. SM thinks us and the six of them are a joke.

They get together… I can't control my tear😭😭




