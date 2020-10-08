8 times K-Drama actors successfully passed as idols when they covered K-Pop songs

Considering the popularity of K-Pop worldwide, it is only but obvious that celebrities other than idols are in high demand to cover K-Pop songs, mostly during their fan meet and greets or promotions. While watching idols dance has a level of expertise to it, watching your favorite K-Drama actors do the same just has that extra bit of charm. K-Drama x K-Pop is possibly the best crossover ever!

Park Bo Gum – 'Boy With Luv' by BTS

The fan-cam of Park Bo Gum dancing along to several K-Pop songs, especially BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv,’ has gone viral multiple times, and it resurges every couple of months to go viral again. Recently, with increased interest in his latest K-Drama, ‘Record Of Youth,’ the clip has resurfaced as is making the rounds once more! What makes this even more special is the fact that BTS's V himself taught Park Bo Gum the choreography to the song as they’re best friends! It is adorable to see him execute those lovely moves while looking as shy as can be.

Kim So Hyun – 'Darling' by Girl’s Day

The Queen of High School Dramas herself looked like an absolute angel when she joined Girl’s Day to perform ‘Darling.’ In a blue frock, Kim So Hyun looked no less than an idol, and she shone brightly on stage with pure charm.

Lee Jong Suk – 'New Face' by PSY

One of the most handsome industry actors dancing to one of the mega-hit songs of one of the most potent artists in K-Pop? Sign us up! Lee Jong Suk still looked like a male lead from a rom-com even while performing ‘New Face’ by PSY. His intermittent shy huffs and puffs during the performance made him look even more adorable!

Park Shin Hye – 'Gee' by SNSD

There is officially nothing that Park Shin Hye cannot do. She’s extremely talented in acting (obviously) but also singing and dancing. In a dance video shot in a practice hall, Park Shin Hye adorably covered 'Gee' by Girls' Generation, and she looked every bit like an idol!

Lee Dong Wook – 'TT' by TWICE

You wouldn’t believe it unless you saw it yourself, just how cute Lee Dong Wook looked as he hesitantly tried to cover ‘TT’ by TWICE during a fan meeting in March of 2017. As iconic as the song is by itself, the cover received almost just as many views! In his oversized hoodie and ruffled up hair, nothing could be more endearing!

Lee Sung Kyung – 'Ddu Du Ddu Du' by BLACKPINK & 'Solo' by Jennie

Another example of an ultimate prodigy who is talented in all the arts, Lee Sung Kyung, was recently seen immersed in a dance piece on Episode 12 of ‘Record of Youth.’ While this may be a surprise to newer fans, it is quite a well-known fact that Lee Sung Kyung can do it all. She performed 'Ddu Du Ddu Du' by BLACKPINK and 'Solo' by Jennie in a fan-meet in Taiwan, which only proved her excellence.

Lee Joon Gi – 'TT' by TWICE

Lee Dong Wook wasn’t the only handsome hunk who covered ‘TT’ by TWICE, but while he was shy about it, Lee Joon Gi had no qualms about busting out the moves. He was confident in a black satin buttoned-down shirt and ripped black jeans as he embodied the song's mood and did it brilliantly too! In an alternate universe, he would definitely be a top idol.

Park Hae Jin – 'Gee' by Girls' Generation

Not only did Park Hae Jin cover the choreography of ‘Gee’ by Girls' Generation but also the song itself! Behind the scenes clips of him practicing and rehearsing would make anyone’s heart melt and truly shows how much effort goes behind even the slightest detail. Needless to say, he is incredibly talented, even in ways one might not think of at first.