Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

B1A4 continue to release movie poster style teaser photos for their upcoming title track "Like A Movie"

B1A4 will be making their comeback very soon with their new album 'Origine.'

On October 13 at midnight KST, the boy group unveiled more teaser photos for their upcoming title track "Like A Movie." Each member poses in a tub of water as they show off their charms in the movie poster style jacket teaser photos. B1A4 will be dropping the album packed full of tracks for their fans since they are making a comeback in three years.

B1A4 will be dropping their fourth album on October 19 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned for more updates and teasers to come!

I hope they come through on delivering new music with heart once again. Their piano-driven-album cuts were hidden jewels.

