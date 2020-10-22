All members of A.C.E test negative for COVID19 after coming in contact with positive-tested outside filming staff

On October 23, A.C.E's agency Beat Interactive updated fans on the boy group's COVID19 test results.

Previously, Beat Interactive revealed that A.C.E came in contact with two outside filming staff members who had tested positive for COVID19. As a result, all 5 A.C.E members as well as 2 managers and 2 hair/makeup staff members underwent testing.

As of October 23, all of the A.C.E members and all of their staff have tested negative. The group will now follow COVID19 prevention guidelines by going into quarantine for 14 days, from October 20 through November 3.

Consequently, A.C.E members will not be able to attend any schedules for the next 2 weeks.