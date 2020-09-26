Upcoming 'I-Land' group ENHYPEN reportedly mobbed and hurt by fans at airport

Upcoming 'I-Land' group ENHYPEN were reportedly mobbed and hurt by fans at the airport.



Though ENHYPEN have yet to debut, the group have already amassed a huge amount of fans. Each of the members received over 1 million votes during the finale, and the group's first live broadcast on V Live was viewed by over 1.07 million.



However, the mob of fans at Gimpo Airport today in Seoul, where ENHYPEN planned to fly to Jeju Island, was still unexpected. According to reports by media outlets and Korean fans, the ENHYPEN members were pushed around, Ni-Ki got separated, and Jake was allegedly spotted crying after falling and being swarmed by the mob. Sasaeng fans also reportedly boarded the flight after finding out the members' ticket information.



The hashtag "#ProtectENHYPEN" is now trending #1 worldwide on Twitter, and fans are asking the group's label BE:LIFT to step up security. BE:LIFT responded with a notice detailing how fans should behave to protect their artists.



Take a look at videos of the incident below.





