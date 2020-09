On September 20, TWICE's Tzuyu updated TWICE's official Instagram account with a fresh faced selfie.

In the caption, Tzuyu relays heartfelt thanks to TWICE's fanclub, ONCE for their companion and support since debut:

"Thank you ONCE for watching me grow up and liking me since my debut.

Even though (I) say this kind of things a lot, I am really thankful.

I hope everyone stays healthy and have a good day."