On September 20, girl group f(x)'s Luna posted a series of photos on her personal Instagram account. She is seen in a periwinkle colored top, posing on a sunny day.

In the first post of the three-part series, Luna reminisces about f(x), captioning it:

"Our f(x)'s color, periwinkle 💜💜"

Meanwhile, Luna recently released a Korean version cover of worldwide pop hit "Say So" on her personal YouTube channel. Check it out below!