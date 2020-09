NCT is back with an all-member included subunit, NCT 2020!

In this prelude teaser titled 'Interlude : Resonance', NCT revisits every release by an NCT unit since its debut.

While still little has been released about this subunit and their comeback schedule, fans are thrilled to see all the members of NCT together again, for the first time since NCT 2018. Are you looking forward to it?