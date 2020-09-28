KBS2's drama 'Homemade Love Story' involved in a sexual harassment controversy

Recently, the producers of KBS2 weekend drama 'Homemade Love Story' spoke up about the sexual harassment controversy that arose.

According to a report by HeraldPOP on September 28th, an official from the 'Homemade Love Story' stated "We are aware of the controversy and will organize and release our statement."

Previously, the KBS2 weekend drama 'Homemade Love Story' showed a scene where Jin Ki Joo mistook Lee Jang Woo as a pervert and hit him on the head. In particular, Lee Jang Woo fell after losing consciousness exposing his naked body completely. The scene included elephant sounds sparking the controversy over the portrayal of specific genitals.

The netizens who have seen this responded by saying "This is so wrong", "This is a scene many people feel uncomfortable with", "If this was a woman portraying this scene, it wouldn't just end with criticism. There would be greater commotion", "If the controversy is increasing, should the production team edit the scene or even delete the video?", "They shouldn't commercialize sexual harassment regardless of gender", and "This scene is making so many viewers comfortable and was a very unnecessary scene."



In addition, many netizens left comments disapproving of the scene on the KBS viewers' participation bulletin board.

However, despite much disapproval and protests against the drama, Naver TV has uploaded the episode in question on its platform.



Meanwhile, 'Homemade Love Story' is about the people living at Samkwang Villa as they have various backstories. The story follows the Loveline and the bonds that the people of the villa form with one another. The drama airs every weekend at 7:55 PM on KBS2.