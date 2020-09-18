5

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

SF9 announce their very own online live concert, '2020 Noob Con'

AKP STAFF

SF9 will be hosting their very own, online live concert, the '2020 Noob Con'!

Taking place next month on October 10 at 10:11 PM KST, SF9's 'Noob Con' is an enlarged version of the popular 'Lie V' broadcast (also known as 'Noob V'). The group also incorporates the English word "Loll" meaning "to lie in a relaxed, lazy way" by hosting the concert at 10:11 PM, hoping that fans will enjoy their live concert while lying down comfortably. 

Tickets for SF9's upcoming 'Noob Con' go on sale starting on September 25 at 12 PM KST! The concert will be streamed via 'V Live' worldwide. Will you be tuning in?

  1. SF9
7 416 Share 83% Upvoted

1

snapcracklekpop27 pts 24 minutes ago 1
24 minutes ago

my broke ass is crying over these virtual concerts and comebacks

Share

1 more reply

0

exwifeofchani0 pt 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

ok so i guess i will go ahead and buy it

but i must only listen to the concert and not use my eyes so as to prevent catching feelings again

also inseong is on vlive right now and he is so cute but i have learned my lesson. nope, there wont be any of that *uninstalls vlive*

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND