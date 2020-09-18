SF9 announce their very own online live concert, '2020 Noob Con'

SF9 will be hosting their very own, online live concert, the '2020 Noob Con'!

Taking place next month on October 10 at 10:11 PM KST, SF9's 'Noob Con' is an enlarged version of the popular 'Lie V' broadcast (also known as 'Noob V'). The group also incorporates the English word "Loll" meaning "to lie in a relaxed, lazy way" by hosting the concert at 10:11 PM, hoping that fans will enjoy their live concert while lying down comfortably.

Tickets for SF9's upcoming 'Noob Con' go on sale starting on September 25 at 12 PM KST! The concert will be streamed via 'V Live' worldwide. Will you be tuning in?

