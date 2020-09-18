IZ*ONE reveal a colorful MV teaser their first ever 'cute' title track 'Beware' from their 1st full Japanese album

IZ*ONE have dropped a fun and colorful MV teaser for their upcoming Japanese comeback title track, "Beware"!

Contrary to their mature and elegant concept photos released earlier this week, the IZ*ONE girls completely change things up with their MV teaser, where the members take up roles as adorable and charming candy shop employees! It looks like fans can anticipate IZ*ONE's first ever "cute" concept title track since their debut, as in the past, the ladies opted for elegant, mystical concepts in their Korean promotions and more powerful concepts in their Japanese promotions.

IZ*ONE's "Beware" will be included as the title song of the group's upcoming 1st full Japanese album 'Twelve', set to hit store shelves on October 21!