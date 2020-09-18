Rookie boy group Ghost9 to hold an Mnet debut showcase

Maroo Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group Ghost9 will be kicking off their promotions with their very own, Mnet debut showcase!

The team's official 'Ghost9 Debut Showcase - Door', airing via Mnet, is set to take place on September 23 at 9 PM KST, the same day as the release of Ghost9's 1st mini album 'Pre Episode 1: DOOR'.

The members will be performing songs from their 1st mini album for the first time ever, while also sharing various behind stories from their debut preparations. Meanwhile, Ghost9 will be debuting in sync with their very own symbol characters, the GLEEZ. The boys' conceptual universe will be closely linked to the story of GLEEZ, as the central theme of Ghost9's story revolves around the theory of the 'Hollow Earth'.

Look out for 9-member rookie boy group Ghost9's debut next week with their title track "Think of Dawn", on September 23 at 6 PM KST!

