Seventeen's DK and Joshua interview Pink Sweat$ and talk about their collaboration song "17"

Seventeen members Joshua and DK are becoming the talk of the town as they successfully stepping into the global music scene.



Recently, Seventeen members Joshua and DK's collaboration with popular R&B singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ has gained much popularity. Their song "17" is gaining much traction as Warner Music Korea uploaded the artists' pleasant video call on their official YouTube channel.

Earlier on September 24th, Seventeen said in an interview published in Forbes, that "Pink Sweat$ is the best artist to collaborate with," and that their collaboration song can bring joy and happiness to the listeners.

Joshua, DK, and Pink Sweat$ held a conversation in a pleasant atmosphere as they updated each other on their recent works. Pink Sweat$ showed Joshua and DK his studio as the two members from Seventeen began their interview with Pink Sweat$.

DK asked the first question on how Pink Sweat$ found out about Seventeen and how he decided to collaborate with them. Pink Sweat$ revealed that he came across Seventeen on Twitter and other people suggested him to collaborate with the group.





Joshua continued to ask Pink Sweat$ on where he got the inspiration for his song "17" and how he made it so romantic. Pink Sweat$ revealed that his inspiration came from everyday life when he sees older couples who continue their love for a long time.

Josh and DK stated that Pink Sweat$ has so many fans in Korea and stated, "This is Seventeen's first collaboration (with an overseas' artist). Feel so honored to participate in the collaboration" and felt thankful. The artists continued to talk more about music as they suggested music from their respective albums.



Likewise, many netizens took interest in Seventeen's work with Pink Sweat$ as Warner Music Korea released the interview video.

Meanwhile, the remix version of "17 (feat. Joshua and DK of seventeen)" is a slow R&B pop which adds new colors by adding the Korean lyrics sung by the members of the Kpop idol group. The song topped 4 iTunes song charts overseas with a flurry of positive reviews from listeners and the song settled in the top 10 in a total of ten regions.