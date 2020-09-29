New mobile music show 'Party B' watched by more than 400,000 viewers and shows off new XR (extended reality) technology

The new mobile music show 'Party B' has been receiving many positive responses after the first episode as they show off a new extended reality (XR) technology.

'Party B' is a new mobile music show presented by Naver NOW. The first episode was broadcasted on September 28th with various artists such as NCT 127, ITZY, TREASURE, AB6IX, Jessi, and more featured on the episode.

The stage caught the eyes of many as it stood out the most. It was a stage that was virtually implemented using XR technology. The featured Kpop artists performed brilliantly on this virtually enhanced stage.

Solo singer Crush stated, "I think the XR background matched so well with the song 'Ohio' that I sang. In particular, the handrail seemed so real." Not only this, the show carried out a new two-way live communication system. The artists and fans were able to communicate using the real-time chat setting.

Artists directly accessed NOW. and participated in real-time chatting with their fans and many fans reacted positively.

Immediately after the broadcast, 'Party B' became the center of the conversation as it became the next new hot topic. 'Party B' was watched by a total of over 400,000 people in the first episode. The number of comments posted on that day totaled 140,000 and reached up to 40,000 comments per hour.

During the live broadcast, the show ranked number 1 in Naver search ranking as it gained popularity from netizens in their teens and twenties. Keywords from the show including "Naver NOW" also trended on Twitter as there were over 40,000 keywords mentioned on the platform.

'Party B' will continue to be aired every Monday at 9 PM KST starting on the 5th of next month. Also, Super Junior's Leeteuk and Shindong will appear as the hosts and will review the Billboard K-pop charts.

At the end of each month, the show will introduce the artists who have had their name on the Billboard K-pop charts for that month. The show plans to continue to show a live performance through the XR technology applied to the stage.

Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Party B' can be enjoyed again through Naver NOW at 8 AM KST starting from the 1st to the 4th of next month.