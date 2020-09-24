Refund Sisters share lovely & retro profile photos ahead of debut + pose with producer Ji Mi Yoo & managers

MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' has released lovely new profile photos of the upcoming new project girl group Refund Sisters, produced by Ji Mi Yoo (Yoo Jae Suk)!

First, the Refund Sisters members Man Ok (Uhm Jung Hwa), Chun Ok (Lee Hyori), EunBi (Jessi), and SilBi (MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa) posed against a bright, white background, combining their signature, charismatic mood with lovely and retro elements, perfecting a chic group profile photo as well as individual profiles.

Next, the genius(?) producer of the Refund Sisters, Ji Mi Yoo, also posed with his newfound managers, Kim Ji Sub (Kim Jong Min) and Jung Bong Won (Jung Jae Hyung), smiling brightly and cheering on the Refund Sister's debut.

Viewers can tune in to this weekend's broadcast of 'Hangout With Yoo' to watch the Refund Sisters and their staff during their official profile shoot, including the producer and the managers having more fun in front of the camera than the group members!



Check out the photos below.