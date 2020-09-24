4

Listen to Oh My Girl's YooA whisk you away to a fantasy world in her Korean 'Rocket To The Moon!' OST for Netflix animation 'Over The Moon'

Oh My Girl's YooA has released her Korean version OST "Rocket To The Moon!" for Netflix's upcoming animation film, 'Over The Moon'!

YooA's clear and melodic voice fits perfectly with the fantastical, hopeful mood of 'Over The Moon', whisking listeners away to a delightful storybook land! The OST MV above also shares glimpses of the animation storyline, introducing viewers to the female lead Peipei

Meanwhile, Netflix's musical animation film 'Over The Moon' premieres worldwide on October 23!

