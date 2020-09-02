9

Posted 1 hour ago

Oh My Girl's YooA unveils the tracklist for her mini-album 'Bon Voyage'

In less than five days, Oh My Girl's YooA will be releasing her mini-album 'Bon Voyage'.

At midnight on September 3rd KST, YooA unveiled the tracklist for her album. The mini-album includes five songs with the title track "Bon Voyage", which is the title to her album.

The original Korean title for the mini-album is "숲의 아이 (child of the forest)", depicted in the concept teaser images that have been released. This concept is also portrayed in her tracklist as YooA's head is adorned with flowers.

YooA's mini-album will fully drop on September 7 at 6 PM KST! So stay tuned for more teasers to come!

Oh My Girl domination!

