Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

Here are the third generation idol group members who are turning 30 next year

The year 2020 has gone by in a flash as many, if not all, have spent most of the year indoors due to the pandemic that swept up the whole world. Soon, we will welcome the new year of 2021.

In light of the coming new year, there are some third-generation idols who are hitting their 30s in 2021. Born in 1992, these celebrities will become 30 in Korea.

So without further ado, here are the idols who are turning 30 (29 international age) next year. The list is not in any particular order and please note that these celebrities are turning 30 in Korean age.

BTS - Jin

Birthday: December 4, 1992

EXO - Baekhyun

Birthday: May 6, 1992

EXO - Chanyeol

Birthday: November 27, 1992

EXO - Chen

Birthday: September 21, 1992

MONSTA X - Shownu

Birthday: June 18, 1992

MAMAMOO - Moon Byul

Birthday: December 22, 1992

WINNER - Lee Seung Hoon

Birthday: January 11, 1992

KARD - J.Seph

Birthday: June 21, 1992

VIXX - Ken

Birthday: April 6, 1992

Pentagon - Jinho

Birthday: April 17, 1992



Lovelyz - Baby Soul

Birthday: July 6, 1992

BTOB - Hyunsik

Birthday: March 7, 1992

2

xx-jenn-xx3,369 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

They all look good for their ages! I still remember the episode on Road to Kingdom where Pentagon made everyone cry because of Jinho. The Military service will go by quickly. Exo is legendary...they will still be alive even with 3 members going into the military.

1

taeswife06134,030 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

They all look younger than me and I'm not even 20 yet...

