Here are the third generation idol group members who are turning 30 next year

The year 2020 has gone by in a flash as many, if not all, have spent most of the year indoors due to the pandemic that swept up the whole world. Soon, we will welcome the new year of 2021.
In light of the coming new year, there are some third-generation idols who are hitting their 30s in 2021. Born in 1992, these celebrities will become 30 in Korea.
So without further ado, here are the idols who are turning 30 (29 international age) next year. The list is not in any particular order and please note that these celebrities are turning 30 in Korean age.
Birthday: December 4, 1992
Birthday: May 6, 1992
EXO - Chanyeol
Birthday: November 27, 1992
EXO - Chen
Birthday: September 21, 1992
Birthday: June 18, 1992
Birthday: December 22, 1992
Birthday: January 11, 1992
Birthday: June 21, 1992
Birthday: April 6, 1992
Birthday: April 17, 1992
Birthday: July 6, 1992
Birthday: March 7, 1992
