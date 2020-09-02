Here are the third generation idol group members who are turning 30 next year

The year 2020 has gone by in a flash as many, if not all, have spent most of the year indoors due to the pandemic that swept up the whole world. Soon, we will welcome the new year of 2021.

In light of the coming new year, there are some third-generation idols who are hitting their 30s in 2021. Born in 1992, these celebrities will become 30 in Korea.

So without further ado, here are the idols who are turning 30 (29 international age) next year. The list is not in any particular order and please note that these celebrities are turning 30 in Korean age.

BTS - Jin

Birthday: December 4, 1992

EXO - Baekhyun

Birthday: May 6, 1992

EXO - Chanyeol

Birthday: November 27, 1992

EXO - Chen

Birthday: September 21, 1992

MONSTA X - Shownu

Birthday: June 18, 1992



MAMAMOO - Moon Byul

Birthday: December 22, 1992



WINNER - Lee Seung Hoon

Birthday: January 11, 1992



KARD - J.Seph

Birthday: June 21, 1992



VIXX - Ken

Birthday: April 6, 1992



Pentagon - Jinho

Birthday: April 17, 1992







Lovelyz - Baby Soul

Birthday: July 6, 1992



BTOB - Hyunsik

Birthday: March 7, 1992

