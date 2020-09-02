9

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A Pink's Namjoo drops a powerful pre-performance teaser for her first solo single "Bird"

A Pink's Namjoo has unveiled her pre-performance teaser as she prepares to make her first solo debut.

With a powerful dance choreography and a dominating vibe, Namjoo shows off a different side to her than her usually a lovely and girly image. Even her makeup and hair boasts of the chic, strong girl that is ready to set off in flight.

Namjoo's first solo single "Bird" will be fully released on September 7 at 6 PM KST. Check out her pre-performance teaser above until the release.

Also, stay tuned for more teasers and updates to come!

