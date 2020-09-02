3

Netizens accuse of G.O and Choi Ye Seul of uploading paid advertisements without disclosure

Netizens are accusing G.O and Choi Ye Seul for illegal product placement. 

According to media outlets, a netizen from a community forum accused the married couple G.O and Choi Ye Seul for uploading paid advertisements without revealing it to their viewers. According to the netizen, a total of 22 advertisements had been uploaded on their YouTube channels. 'YESRIA' and 18 on 'O-Y Couple Story'. 

Allegedly, any comments accusing the couple of secret product placements have been deleted on their respective channels. Meanwhile, the last video update on 'O-Y Couple Story' took place on July 23, and 

Choi Ye Seul recently announced that video-taking has been difficult lately due to G.O's chin injury.

G.O and Choi Ye Seul officially became a married couple back in September of 2019. Their joint YouTube channel currently has over 590k subscribers. 

In related news, a number of other K-celebrities in recent months have been involved in product placement controversies.

MENsplaining2,404 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

I have also seen people accused of this because they were drinking out of a specific can or there was some branded products in the background of their videos (in their house). Some of this is over the top and honestly I think a small disclaimer at the bottom of each video saying "this video may or may not have some products visable which may or may not be part of a paid endorsement" and leave it at that. That would be a legal disclaimer which no one could argue with and which would not detract from the content of the video.

whatever101521 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

that's terrible, people should ALWAYS disclose if they're been sponsored especially if its products they don't use or are dangerous since you'll end up losing all the coins you made and more in losing fan trust

