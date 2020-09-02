Netizens accuse of G.O and Choi Ye Seul of uploading paid advertisements without disclosure

Netizens are accusing G.O and Choi Ye Seul for illegal product placement.

According to media outlets, a netizen from a community forum accused the married couple G.O and Choi Ye Seul for uploading paid advertisements without revealing it to their viewers. According to the netizen, a total of 22 advertisements had been uploaded on their YouTube channels. 'YESRIA' and 18 on 'O-Y Couple Story'.

Allegedly, any comments accusing the couple of secret product placements have been deleted on their respective channels. Meanwhile, the last video update on 'O-Y Couple Story' took place on July 23, and

Choi Ye Seul recently announced that video-taking has been difficult lately due to G.O's chin injury.

G.O and Choi Ye Seul officially became a married couple back in September of 2019. Their joint YouTube channel currently has over 590k subscribers.

In related news, a number of other K-celebrities in recent months have been involved in product placement controversies.