Han Hye Yeon and Kang Min Kyung post apologies in response to their recent product placement controversy

Fashion stylist Han Hye Yeon has made an apology video for the recent product placement controversy. She uploaded a video on her YouTube channel 'Super Star Stylist TV' as she appears wearing all black in front of a black background. She solemnly begins by saying "I'm sorry I have to appear and greet everyone in this way. I apologize. I'm so sorry because everyone had high expectations for my channel and in turn, I disappointed many people. I apologize for causing confusion..I'll try to improve to better my channel and manage it more thoroughly. Once again, I apologize."





The controversy started on the 15th of July when viewers found out that Han Hye Yeon had placed a product costing over a few million KRW (thousands of dollars) in one of her popular series named 'What I Bought with the Money I earned'. In these series, Han Hye Yeon introduces products that she usually buys personally. However, many netizens were angered when she introduced a product that she was paid to advertise without notifying the viewers that this was a paid product placement ad.

This was also the case for Kang Min Kyung of Davichi. She was also involved in a product placement controversy and made an apology on her Instagram. She had made a post saying, "Hello this is Kang Min Kyung, I want to explain about the articles pertaining to my YouTube channel and Instagram...I received many advertisement inquiries and sponsor inquires as I posted Vlog's on my YouTube channel. I was excited to receive these inquiries so I was not able to carefully consider my viewers...I will be more careful and cautiously work in the future. I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable even a little bit by me."







However, there have been divided responses to both of their apologies. Some netizens have encouraged them saying "I hope you are able to grow through this experience." While there are some who have felt disappointed and stated "It's wrong to think of your subscribers as just consumers.", "I feel really betrayed by this.", "I'm going to unsubscribe.", "You have lied so I don't want to watch your videos anymore."



