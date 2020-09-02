Tiffany Young reveals she keeps a vegetarian diet five days a week for her health & environment

Tiffany Young has revealed details of her weekly diet.

On September 2 KST, Girls' Generation's Yuri uploaded a video on her YouTube channel 'Yuri's Table'. In this episode, her friends Hyoyeon and Tiffany joined her at the table as guests! During the video, Tiffany revealed that she currently keeps a vegetarian diet five times a week.

Ever since living in Los Angeles, Tiffany has realized that every meal influences her mood of the day. She said, "Even if you decide to change one meal a day, you can feel your health improving and appreciate the natural environment."



To this comment, Yuri also revealed that she's been interested in vegetarianism these days and that she hopes to receive a few recipes from Tiffany. Check out the full video below to watch the episode!