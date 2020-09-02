Nurses express their gratitude for IU who provided them with much-needed ice vests

Previously, it was reported that IU had donated ice vests for the nurses who are fighting against the coronavirus in the front lines.

Now the nurses are expressing their gratitude toward the artist as they share photos on social media and tagging IU.

Last month, the Korea Nurse Association (KNA) revealed that IU had donated 4,600 ice vests (100 million KRW/~84,246 USD worth) to the Korea Nurse Association through the Community Chest of Korea. The KNA announced they have delivered these vests to the nurses.

After receiving the gifts, the nurses have posted on social media photos of the vest and have stated, "IU thank you so much", "Thanks to you we're now able to work cooly in the sun", and "You really gave us something that was needed."







Many netizens who have seen this heartwarming event, also commented on their joy and stated, "I feel IU is such a good influence", and "this is really what you call a good influence to others."





Even President Moon had applauded IU for her ice vest gifts and stated, "I heard singer IU had donated ice vests to the nurses. I would like to ask the nurses who stand and watch over the patients to never forget that the people of our nation are by your side."