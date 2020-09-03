Actor Jung Hae In confirmed to be cast in the Netflix Original drama 'D.P.'

Actor Jung Hae In has been cast in 'D.P.'



The Netflix original series 'D.P.' is based on a webtoon by Kim Bo Tong, who depicts the abuse and human rights issues in the military through the webtoon series 'D.P Dog Day'. The series has already gained much popularity with 10 million readers as it portrays a fresh story of the Desert Pursuit team of the Military that arrests the soldiers who have deserted their position of duty.

'D.P.' tells the story of a young man named Ahn Jun Ho, a private serving in the mandatory military duty like any other young man in Korea. However, he suddenly becomes a part of the military arrest group to pursuits the deserters who have abandoned their military duty.

Jung Hae In will be playing the role of Ahn Jun Ho, the protagonist who becomes a member of the arrest team. Ahn Jun Ho is a quiet and calm individual who can also be seen as rather inflexible. However, he is noticed by the D.P. Corporal Han Ho Yeol and is recruited to join the team.







This drama is a new genre that the actor is attempting. Jung Hae In has always been known for his romantic image as he played many roles which made the female viewers' hearts flutter. However, Jung Hae In plans to show a different side to his charms through this piece.



The Netflix original drama 'D.P' will be premiering on Netflix in 190 countries.

