Hong Suk Chun throws a party celebrating the 20th anniversary of his coming out announcement

On September 25, TV personality Hong Suk Chun celebrated the 20th anniversary of his coming out announcement with a party!

Posing with his 20th anniversary party cake in his latest Instagram posts, Hong Suk Chun wrote, "It's been a really event-filled 20 years. It was fall of 2000 when I came out, and it's already been 20 years. How can I put into words everything that's happened since then. I wouldn't be able to talk about everything even if I spent several days wide awake, all the stories, all the people, all the sighs and laughs hehehe. A surprise party the staff members planned for me during a YouTube shoot hehehe. I wonder how our society has changed in all these years. Suk Chun, you did well enduring all the hate. Suk Chun, let's keep at it for another 20 years hehe. I'm. still.alive."

Happy 20th anniversary of a very special day, Hong Suk Chun!

