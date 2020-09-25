Kian84 shows off his newly upgraded house on MBC's 'I Live Alone'

On the September 25 episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone', Kian84 revealed his newly improved home.

On this day, actor Lee Si Un visiting Kian84's house. When he arrived at Kian84's house he looked around the house that had become much cleaner than before and was amazed at the change. Kian84 stated, "I got a bigger sofa and bought a massage chair rather than getting an exercise machine. I also bought a fridge."

Kian84 revealed the reason he had changed the interior of the house and bought new furniture. He stated, "At one moment in time, I wondered 'Why do I live this way? Let's change it'."





Many netizens felt comfort and warmth when Lee Si Un decided to clean the house and change the light bulb for Kian84, who was busy finishing up work for his deadline .Kian84 then asked Lee Si Un to clean the recycle trash. At first, Lee Si Un said, "I don't know how to do that."





However, Lee Si Uhn began cleaning the house quietly as he gathered up laundry and did the dishes. Then he went to get new light bulbs and fixed the light in Kian84's house.