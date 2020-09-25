Choi Siwon & SuperM receive recognition awards at the 'Indonesian Television Awards 2020'

On September 25 at 9 PM (Central Indonesian Time), Super Junior's Siwon and SuperM virtually attended the 'Indonesian Television Awards 2020'!

On this day, SuperM received a 'Special Award' while Siwon took home the 'Most Prominent Korean Artist' award. Both artists shared their award acceptance speeches virtually online, greeting Indonesian viewers. Furthermore, SuperM and Siwon also participated in announcing the awards for 'The Best Weekend TV Program' and 'Popularity Award'.

Congratulations to Siwon and SuperM!