GOT7's Youngjae and (G)I-DLE's Minnie talk about being in the new Netflix sitcom 'I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow'

GOT7's Youngjae and (G)I-DLE's Minnie was reported to be cast on a Netflix original K-sitcom.



Recently, they each spoke about their thoughts on appearing on the new sitcom.



It has been confirmed on September 25 that they will start the production of the new sitcom, 'I Wish the World Would End Tomorrow'. The teen sitcom will portray the love and friendship of international students who have gathered to a university in Seoul from all across the world.



Youngjae was given the role of a Korean-American named "Sam", who is the son of the head of a global food chain company and plans to capture the hearts of the viewers with his goofy charms.

As the announcement was made, many fans are already excited to see Younjae in action. This is mainly because Youngjae had shown his acting skill five years ago when he appeared in the web-drama 'Dream Knight' in 2015.

Youngjae said in an interview, "I watch a lot of movies through Netflix. I feel so happy and honored that I can show my acting in such a renowned platform. I will try my best to show you my charms. I ask for much love and support from all the viewers across the world."



This is also the sitcom that (G)I-DLE's Minnie sets her first footsteps into the acting world. Minnie will take on the role of a foreign exchanged student from Bangkok. Many are excited to see her play the character as they expect her to be the perfect match.

Minnie revealed through Cube Entertainment that she had always wanted to try acting. She stated, "I always had the desire to act one day. I didn't imagine I would be able to achieve it so fast. It's an honor that I get to show my acting for the first time through Netflix. I'm so thankful that I was given such an opportunity. I'll try my best to prepare for the role even though I lack a lot. Thank you."



Meanwhile, the producer who created the 'Nonstop' series will be in charge of this new sitcom. 'I Wish The Would Would End Tomorrow' will be exclusively on Netflix and will available in 190 countries.