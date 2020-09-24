GOT7's Youngjae, (G)I-DLE's Minnie, Han Hyun Min, & more cast in new 'Netflix' original K-sitcom

Netflix will be working with Mystic Story to produce a new K-sitcom series, titled 'I Hope The Earth Is Annihilated Tomorrow'!

Alongside news of the new sitcom series, Netflix Korea has also revealed the main cast lineup of 'I Hope The Earth Is Annihilated Tomorrow', which will center around a university dorm in Seoul dedicated to foreign exchange students. Producer Kwon Ik Joon of the famous 'Nonstop' series and producer Kim Jung Shik PD of the 'High Kick' series will work together as directors of 'I Hope The Earth Is Annihilated Tomorrow', with 'Nonstop' writer Seo Jung Eun and 'Rude Miss Young-Ae' writer Baek Ji Hyun working together for the script.



The cast of 'I Hope The Earth Is Annihilated Tomorrow' is led by actress Park Se Hwan of 'School 2017' and 'Just Dance', the female lead and the resident hall manager Se Hwan. Rookie actor Shin Seung Hyun joins on as an exchange student from America named Jamie, and GOT7's Youngjae takes on the role of a rich Korean-Australian exchange student, Sam.

(G)I-DLE's Minnie comes on board as a Thai exchange student Minnie, and finally model Han Hyun Min will play the role of a student who failed to get into the foreign exchange student residence hall due to his Korean citizenship, Hyun Min.

Stay tuned for more information on this new Netflix original K-sitcom series, 'I Hope The Earth Is Annihilated Tomorrow'!

