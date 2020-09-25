Fans ecstatic to see Dream Catcher's Handong returning to South Korea

Recently, there has been news spreading through the online community about Dream Catcher member Handong.

Last year, member Handong left to China to participate in a Chinese survival show "Youth With You Season 2" as she competed as one of the contestants. Unfortunately, Handong was eliminated from the show but could not return back to Korea to continue her promotion with her girl group.

Handong's hometown is known to be Wuhan, where the COVID19 pandemic first broke out. Therefore, Handong was not able to return to Korea as the travel ban took place all across the world.

It was reported that she was spending the time in China as she is training individually and still preparing to make the comeback with Dream Catcher once she returns to Korea.

It has been many months since Handong has been stuck in China as the resurgence of the virus continues to occur around the globe. However, fans have found good news recently.

According to a Weibo post, it seemed that Handong was making her way back to South Korea as she was seen at the airport. Many fans shared this news of her return through social media such as Twitter as they ecstatically welcome her back. Now, fans can expect to see a full group of Dream Catcher.

