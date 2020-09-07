G.O and Choi Ye Seul speak up about uploading paid advertisements without disclosure

G.O and Choi Ye Seul spoke up on accusations where they failed to disclose paid advertisements.

The couple was accused of it a couple of days ago, and has just spoken up about it. The couple believed they had done everything with the right intentions, but their actions might have led netizens to believe that they had participated in what is being called 'behind advertisements.'

The couple explained that before the revision of the law on advertisements and notice, they were told by their label and by the advertisement agency that they had to do only one of three things: write it in the 'Read More' part of the video, use a hashtag or write it in a pinned comment, or check the 'paid advertisement' box on the upload tab on YouTube. They went on to explain that when they saw comments such as, "Oh, it's homework again. Why can't you just say that they're ads?", they believed people had read the 'read more' and understood that they were ads. Because the label and the advertisement agency are also held responsible if the videos are not marked correctly, they believed they were doing everything properly.

However, in July, the Fair Trade Commission had announced their intentions to revise the law on advertisements and notice. After they saw the news, they believed that while they had taken the proper methods in the past, and would do so again in the future conforming to the new laws, past videos where they had not followed the revisions might become problematic. Because of this, the couple went back to their old videos and marked the videos as having paid advertisement. The couple believed that the change led netizens to believe that they were belatedly revealing that it was advertised content.

The couple went on to say, "We are definitely feeling responsible, and we apologize." However, the couple emphasized that it was wrong to say their videos had no words at all about advertisements and had been belatedly been marked as such, because they were all stated so in the 'Read More' section.

The couple ended by saying, "We apologize. We do not take your interest and love for granted. We learned that all of our actions and words could be misunderstood differently from our intentions, and cause disappointment and discomfort. We're reflecting on our actions and sincerely apologize. We promise this mistake, wrongdoing, or ignorance will not happen again. Thank you for reading this long post."

What do you think about the 'behind advertisement' controversy?