Bada gives birth to healthy baby girl

S.E.S's Bada has given birth.

She announced her pregnancy a week ago, and today her label revealed the amazing news that she gave birth to a healthy baby girl this morning. The label said, "Both the mother and infant are healthy. Bada is currently resting with her family, and everyone is happy that they could greet the child." Bada said, "I thought about fans first and foremost. I'm so thankful that so many people congratulated me on my news. I'm so happy that I got to meet my beautiful daughter and I'll raise her well with warm love. I want to go back to you as the singer Bada as soon as I can."

Congratulations to Bada and her family!