Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

EXO's Kai is full of 70s style charisma on the cover of Esquire Magazine

On September 18, Esquire Magazine released three cover photos featuring EXO member Kai.

Esquire magazine released three covers of their October edition in celebration for their 25th anniversary. Kai shows off GUCCI's 2020 Fall and winter collection in various photos of the pictorial. In the cover photos, Kai looks a disco movie star from the 1970s.

앞서 공개한 카이와 구찌가 만난 화보 스케치 잘 보셨나요? 이번엔 카이와 함께한 에스콰이어 10월호 커버를 공개합니다. 창간 25주년을 맞은 10월호이기에 표지를 3종으로 준비했어요. 스케치 영상에 이어, 구찌의 2020 가을/겨울 컬렉션을 멋지게 소화한 카이 커버를 만나보시죠. 여기서 끝이 아닙니다! 정식 발간일까지 기다리기 힘든 것 잘 알고 있어서 하나 더 준비했습니다. 내일(19일) 오전 11시에는 에스콰이어 웹 사이트를 통해 카이 화보와 인터뷰가 공개되니 많은 기대 바랍니다. ✍🏻오정훈 - #광고 @zkdlin @gucci #카이 #구찌 #카이화보 #카이표지 #에스콰이어표지모델 #에스콰이어카이 #카이에스콰이어 #에스콰이어 #에스콰이어코리아 #esquire #ESQUIREKOREA

Also, there will be an exclusive interview with the artist that will be released tomorrow on the magazine's official website.

Esquire Magazine also released the pictorial photoshoot video of 'Sketch Kai', in which the video shows the singer posing as he displays more clothing from Gucci.

Check out the video of Kai's photoshoot below and wait for the exclusive interview that will be released soon.



