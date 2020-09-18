EXO's Kai is full of 70s style charisma on the cover of Esquire Magazine

On September 18, Esquire Magazine released three cover photos featuring EXO member Kai.

Esquire magazine released three covers of their October edition in celebration for their 25th anniversary. Kai shows off GUCCI's 2020 Fall and winter collection in various photos of the pictorial. In the cover photos, Kai looks a disco movie star from the 1970s.





Also, there will be an exclusive interview with the artist that will be released tomorrow on the magazine's official website.

Esquire Magazine also released the pictorial photoshoot video of 'Sketch Kai', in which the video shows the singer posing as he displays more clothing from Gucci.

Check out the video of Kai's photoshoot below and wait for the exclusive interview that will be released soon.





